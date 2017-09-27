Getty Image

Things are going LeBron James‘ way these days. He has old friend Dwyane Wade back in the fold. He’s feeling himself on social media and seems really excited about the season.

Even though his point guard situation is a bit more complicated than it was last year with Isaiah Thomas on the shelf for a bit, James is excited to work with Derrick Rose. And now he’s got Wade in the mix as well.

In fact, his coach things he’s just pretty dang happy as the Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2017-18 season. Tyronn Lue told the media on Tuesday that James is in high spirits these days. Lue said he’s given a special nickname to King James as he enters this season.