High School Basketball Players Hilariously Lost Their Minds When LeBron James Showed Up To Practice

02.02.17

Wednesday night was one for the ages for the boys of Cleveland’s Central Catholic High School. The No. 21 Ironmen upset No. 5 Garfield Heights on a buzzer-beater from Delshawn Jackson, and Central’s coach Jordan Duke wasn’t exaggerating when he called it a “lifetime memory.”

However, the excitement of the game is probably already a distant memory to what happened after their huge non-conference win, which took place at Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As you can see in the above video – tweeted to the masses by the Cavs – the Central players were still on the court when LeBron James showed up for his pre-game shootaround. Just by taking a few shots and doing his thing on the other side of the court, James gave these kids a moment they’ll never forget.

Hopefully the Central Catholic ballers got to stick around and watch the Cavs beat the life out of the Timberwolves, but maybe if they’re really lucky James will surprise them with brand new shoes. He’s been known to show flashes of extreme generosity from time to time.

