LeBron James' 5 Illest Moments On The Court

LeBron James Looked Back At His High School Sports Illustrated Cover

#LeBron James #NBA All-Star 2017
02.18.17 1 hour ago

Instagram

LeBron James took a bit of time out of his All-Star weekend to look back at where it all began.

The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star posted about his first Sports Illustrated on Instagram on Saturday, the 15th anniversary of his The Chosen One cover. James appeared on the cover on February 18, 2002 along with a Grant Wahl cover story about King James’ assault on the high school basketball universe.

“Wow time sure does fly,” James said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

15 years ago to this date I was Chosen to be on the cover on SI. To me I just thought it was cool and all cause the magazine was always something my boys and I would look at and read in the library every time another issue dropped but I have no idea the magnitude of being on the cover as a high school kid would bring!! I guess that’s why nothing ever fazed me cause I was so unaware of it all. Just wanted to play ball, go to school(so I could see my brothers, learn something, see some girls) and spend time with moms. Anyways I can say that I’ve done something right with my opportunity and life giving!

A lot has changed for LeBron since those high school days in Akron. It’s interesting to see him have some perspective on just how impossible it was to know what his life would be like back when he was in high school. Even for someone that dreamed of championships and superstardom and made it come true, the actual path someone takes to get there is never quite what they expect.

TOPICS#LeBron James#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSLeBron JamesNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMEsports illustrated

