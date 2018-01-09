LeBron James is no stranger to using his platform as the most prominent athlete in the United States to uplift young people. Whether it’s through charity work or just extending a kind word to someone who could use a shot of positivity from the best basketball player in the world, James is always willing to do what he can to be a role model.
James again did this on Monday evening, this time expressing his support of the young, African-American H&M model who was pictured wearing a hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” It was a stunningly racist and tone deaf moment from H&M, which led to the company getting a ton of criticism for the move.
But in James’ eyes, he did not see a young man in a racist hoodie. In an Instagram post, James wrote that he saw “a Young King,” and posted an edited picture of the young model wearing a crown. In place of the the text on the hoodie, there was another crown, and the top of the image called him the “King of the World.”
Wow. That kid is only 8 and he’s already a king AND the coolest monkey in the entire jungle. That’s not easy! His list of accomplishments is stellar.
Can we stop throwing that word “powerful” around so much? I don’t mean just Uproxx, I mean everyone. Not every single instagram post or tweet is “powerful”.