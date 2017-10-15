Getty Image

The Cavs’ season opener against the Celtics is set to be a thriller as it will be the first meeting between Kyrie Irving, who decided to leave this summer to get out from under LeBron James‘ shadow, and his former team. It won’t, however, feature the player he was swapped for, as Isaiah Thomas could be out until January as he continues to recover from an injured hip.

Now, it looks like the Cavs might be even more shorthanded. LeBron already missed the preseason finale with a tweaked ankle, and the team said at the time he could be out even longer.

According to head coach Tyronn Lue, his status for Tuesday’s opening night game is still up in the air.