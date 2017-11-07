LeBron James’ Angry Instagram Post Could Be About Watching Kyrie Or A Message To The Cavs

11.06.17 43 mins ago

LeBron James is going through an unusual stretch of mediocrity. The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled this season, namely on the defensive end of the floor, and boast a 4-6 record that includes losses to some of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

One such loss happened on Sunday night, when Cleveland lost to the Atlanta Hawks. It was kind of stunning, as the Hawks are 100 percent in rebuild mode, but still took it to the Cavs and were able to get a win.

A night later, the Hawks took on the Boston Celtics, who you may have heard now employ LeBron’s former teammate, Kyrie Irving. Boston won, and Irving had a massive night, putting up 35 points and seven assists against the team that the Cavs lost to the night before.

So obviously, when LeBron posts a meme that shows that he’s mad, people are going to put two and two together and assume it’s about the Celtics and Irving.

