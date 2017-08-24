LeBron James Ripped Into Celtics Fans Burning Isaiah Thomas’ Jersey

#Boston Celtics
08.24.17 1 hour ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

Burning jerseys after a player leaves a team in free agency is one of the dumbest things that has become popular for sports fans. It’s made even dumber when fans burn jerseys of players that are traded away and had no input into the matter.

That happened this week in Boston when a few Celtics fans decided to set their Isaiah Thomas jerseys on fire after he was dealt to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving for reasons that can’t be understood by a rational person.

Thomas was the heart and soul of the Celtics team that earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season. He battled through a hip injury that eventually sidelined him in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and, somehow, found the strength to play in the immediate aftermath of his sister’s tragic death during the playoffs.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSISAIAH THOMASjaylen brown

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 6 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP