LeBron James Ripped Into Celtics Fans Burning Isaiah Thomas’ Jersey

Burning jerseys after a player leaves a team in free agency is one of the dumbest things that has become popular for sports fans. It’s made even dumber when fans burn jerseys of players that are traded away and had no input into the matter.
That happened this week in Boston when a few Celtics fans decided to set their Isaiah Thomas jerseys on fire after he was dealt to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving for reasons that can’t be understood by a rational person.
Thomas was the heart and soul of the Celtics team that earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season. He battled through a hip injury that eventually sidelined him in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and, somehow, found the strength to play in the immediate aftermath of his sister’s tragic death during the playoffs.
So ONE guy burns an IT4 jersey, and suddenly it’s an epidemic?
Having said that, I can’t understand what’s going on in this guy’s head … Thomas was a beloved member of the team, and no one (that I know) was hoping that he would leave, either via trade or pursuing free agency.
To be fair, he had already burned the jerseys of every other point guard in the league. It would’ve been hypocritical of him not to.
It’s Boston people. Get over it.
It’s almost as if Boston sports fans are horrible people….
Points awarded.