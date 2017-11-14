LeBron James Is Excited For Isaiah Thomas To ‘Give Me A Break’ On Offense Once He Returns

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.14.17

Getty Image

LeBron James is doing it all for the Cavaliers right now. The 32-year-old superstar leads the Cavaliers in almost every major statistical category. He’s first in points (28.1), assists (8.8), minutes (38.1), steals (1.2), and blocks (1.3) per game, while also leading the team in field goal percentage (58.6%). He’s second in rebounds (7.6) and three-point percentage (37%) among players playing at least 10 minutes per game, and in most every Cavaliers’ win you can point to a near Herculean effort from the King.

The question facing the Cavs is whether that’s sustainable and what they can do to lessen the burden on his shoulders. There are no go-to options on the offensive end beyond James, and it’s required a tremendous amount of effort for them to get to 7-7 on the season.

The one beacon of hope for Cleveland is the eventual return of point guard Isaiah Thomas, who has been on the shelf since they acquired him in the Kyrie Irving trade with Boston due to continued recovery from a hip injury. Thomas is expected back by January, but it could be sooner than that, and that addition can’t come soon enough for the Cavs on offense.

