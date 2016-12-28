USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker have vaulted the Milwaukee Bucks into NBA relevancy with quality play and breathtaking highlights on a near-nightly basis. However, the talented duo apparently made an impression on the league’s best player, LeBron James, in a sub-optimal manner.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN shed light on James’ feelings last week, stating in plain terms that James was “less than impressed” with Milwaukee’s dynamic partnership.