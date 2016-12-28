Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker have vaulted the Milwaukee Bucks into NBA relevancy with quality play and breathtaking highlights on a near-nightly basis. However, the talented duo apparently made an impression on the league’s best player, LeBron James, in a sub-optimal manner.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN shed light on James’ feelings last week, stating in plain terms that James was “less than impressed” with Milwaukee’s dynamic partnership.
“Privately, after the Bucks beat the pants off the Cavs 118-101 on Nov. 29, James was less than impressed with how Parker and Antetokounmpo clearly played at a higher level against the Cavs than they normally do. That made James wonder why Parker and Antetokounmpo don’t make that level of play their standard and become true professionals.”
They’re becoming very good, I mean very very good. I’m not surprised that the rest of the Eastern Conference is on notice.
Go Bucks! Lebrons just getting nervous is all.
Go Giannis, you deserve every smoothie in the world
I like LeBron and I am happy the Cavs won last year, but with this and the posse thing, he’s coming off as really petty. It’s not a good look.
What is the point of this article when the Cavs (and Bron) dominated the Bucks on a B2B last week lol. This story probably should have been written about 2 weeks ago lol