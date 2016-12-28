This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

LeBron Is Reportedly Upset With Giannis Antetokounmpo And Jabari Parker For A Bizarre Reason

#LeBron James
12.27.16 1 hour ago

USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker have vaulted the Milwaukee Bucks into NBA relevancy with quality play and breathtaking highlights on a near-nightly basis. However, the talented duo apparently made an impression on the league’s best player, LeBron James, in a sub-optimal manner.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN shed light on James’ feelings last week, stating in plain terms that James was “less than impressed” with Milwaukee’s dynamic partnership.

“Privately, after the Bucks beat the pants off the Cavs 118-101 on Nov. 29, James was less than impressed with how Parker and Antetokounmpo clearly played at a higher level against the Cavs than they normally do. That made James wonder why Parker and Antetokounmpo don’t make that level of play their standard and become true professionals.”

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGiannis AntetokounmpoJABARI PARKERLeBron JamesMILWAUKEE BUCKS

