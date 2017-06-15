If LeBron James Is The Modern Day Jerry West, That Doesn’t Hurt His Legacy

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017 #NBA Playoffs
06.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In five NBA Finals games a man averaged 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists – and lost. For LeBron James, greatness comes even in a loss, and it continues to define him.

Sports are a meritocracy, and like much of life, history is told from the winner’s perspective. LeBron averaging a triple double for an entire NBA Finals will make for an interesting footnote, but the impact of what he actually did will get lost among the casual fans. The best hope he has is it being carried like a fable or a myth via word of mouth by the basketball junkies. Again, LeBron averaged a triple double for an entire series against the best team in the NBA this season, and did it while shooting 56 percent from the floor.

This is a 32-year-old man who has already logged an unbelievable amount of minutes. He shouldn’t be able to perform David Blaine-esque magic tricks to keep a team competitive against four All-Stars (including two MVPs) on the opposing side.

“I left everything on the floor every game, all five games” James said after Game 5. “So for me personally I have no reason to put my head down. I have no reason to look back at what I could have done or what I shouldn’t have done or what I could have done better for the team. I left everything I had out on the floor every single game for five games in this Finals, and you come up short.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#NBA Finals 2017#NBA Playoffs
TAGSJERRY WESTLeBron Jamesnba finalsNBA Finals 2017NBA Playoffs

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP