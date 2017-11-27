LeBron James Wants To Know ‘Who Cares’ About Joel Embiid’s Trolling

Getty Image

Joel Embiid‘s reputation for being a pest has grown exponentially over the last few days. In no particular order…

When asked about all of this, Embiid straight up said that he’s not worried about anyone retaliating, because he’s a “big dude” and doesn’t think anyone would want to fight him. If you’re on the other side of one of Embiid’s various attempts at provoking someone, it is probably very easy to get annoyed at the Sixers’ star big man.

LeBron James may end up on the other side of some pestering on Monday night, when Cleveland travels to take on Philadelphia. And for those who are angry at the trash talk Embiid throws down, he has a very simple question he wants answered: What are you going to do about it?