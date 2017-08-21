LeBron James Jr. Gave Yet Another Glimpse Into Why He’s Surrounded By So Much Hype

08.21.17 2 hours ago

Hype can be a very dangerous thing in the world of sports. This is especially the case when you’re the son or daughter of a prominent athlete and the expectations on you are high solely because of your name. The latest example of this comes in the form of LeBron James Jr., whose hoops highlights are eye-popping, but they’re still the highlights for someone who isn’t even in high school yet.

Still, James the younger looks like he might end up being really, really good. The latest proof of this came from the D-Rich TV Camp in Ohio. Held this past weekend, LeBron Jr. teamed up with Elijah Fisher, another teenager who is setting the hoops world on fire. Fisher is a 6’3 seventh grader who can already dunk. Put them together and this happens.

