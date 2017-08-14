Getty Image

After making his return home to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, LeBron James’ time with the Miami Heat is in now his past and according to reports, a reunion is very unlikely to happen in the future. Although James’ days in a Heat uniform are likely done, his son LeBron James Jr. could perhaps one day follow in his father’s footsteps and play in Miami.

While this may just seem like fantasy, just check out the two-man game between James Jr. and Heat big man Hassan Whiteside that took place at the Miami Pro-Am on Saturday. Getting a chance to play with adults didn’t phase the 12-year-old James Jr., who appeared to more than hold his own and connected with Whiteside on a series of impressive plays, including a few exciting lobs.