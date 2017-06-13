ABC

One of the recurring issues the Cleveland Cavaliers have had during the 2017 NBA Finals has been the way they play with LeBron James on the bench. LeBron hasn’t been able to get enough rest sometimes, and it shows when he gets worn down at times, especially later in games when he’s been playing for three straight quarters.

However, Cleveland played relatively well with LeBron on the bench during the first quarter of Game 5, so he was able to get a fair amount of rest. This is what it apparently looks like when LeBron gets some rest.