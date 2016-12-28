Getty Image

While he wasn’t quite as blunt and uncensored as Kevin Durant, LeBron James has made it clear that he also isn’t a fan of the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report. On Tuesday, Durant told reporters that the league’s official evaluation of each game’s final two minutes is, quite frankly, “bullsh*t,” despite the fact that Monday’s report proved him right. He claimed that Richard Jefferson caused him to fall on the final play of Golden State’s Christmas loss to the Cavaliers, and while it didn’t change the outcome of the game, the Last Two Minute Report confirmed that Jefferson initiated foot-to-foot contact and the refs should’ve called a foul.

However, Durant valiantly doesn’t want a ref blamed for the Warriors’ loss. He’d prefer that the league not throw officials under the bus with this elaborate “Well, actually,” and James agrees.

“I’m not a fan of the two-minute report,” James said after Cavs practice on Wednesday. “I think it discredits what the referees are doing for 48 minutes. If that’s the case, you might as well do a 48-minute report. “It’s not fair to the referees that you only talk about the final two minutes of the game and not the first 46. There’s plays that’s missed, there’s plays that called throughout 48 minutes that don’t get talked about. I don’t think it’s fair for the referees that people get to have their opinions or scrutinize referees for the last two minutes because it discredits what the rest of the game is about. The rest of the game is played, you have to play the first two minutes like the last two minutes.” (Via ESPN)

Not to mention all the refs that are influencing games for the big market teams so Adam Silver and the rest of the lizard people who own franchises can get wealthier, right George Karl?