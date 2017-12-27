Getty Image

The Cavs dropped their Christmas Day game against the Warriors in Oakland 99-92. It was the first contest between the two since the 2017 NBA Finals, and, despite the absence of Steph Curry and Isaiah Thomas, it lived up to the hype by being a close, entertaining game.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the way for their respective squads and went head-to-head on a number of possessions down the stretch. Durant got the better of James on two possessions in particular in the final 90 seconds that turned the game in the Warriors’ favor and allowed them to pull away after a pair of LeBron turnovers.

However, there was plenty of controversy surrounding those two plays, as Durant appeared to foul James multiple times on those possessions that went uncalled. Twitter erupted over the no-calls, and while Durant shrugged it off after the game, the NBA sided with those that saw the plays as egregious no-calls in its Last Two Minute Report.

It was determined after review by the league office that Durant fouled James three times on those two plays, despite none of them being called. This was validation of sorts for LeBron and Cleveland, all though they won’t get those possessions back or the chance to win that game, but James still isn’t particularly pleased about the way the entire situation was handled.