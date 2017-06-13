Getty Image

LeBron James isn’t happy Kevin Durant won his first NBA title on Monday night. That much might be obvious, given they were opponents in the NBA Finals. But James did offer a unique perspective on Durant’s championship with the Golden State Warriors.

James was asked about Durant in the last question of his 12-minute press conference with the media in Oakland after Golden State’s Game 5 win ended the NBA Finals and—though he was complimentary to a player he knows personally—he wasn’t exactly thrilled to see Durant’s first NBA title come against his Cleveland Cavaliers.

James was asked about his emotions and what Durant has learned since they first met in the Finals, where James’ Miami Heat beat Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.