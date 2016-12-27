Getty Image

When the Cavaliers knocked off the Warriors on Christmas Day, it was a thrilling continuation of what has become easily the best rivalry in the NBA, wherein the two best teams in the league trade haymakers, and we watch in awe. This year, as we all know, the rivalry added a new element when Kevin Durant joined the Warriors. Some figured it might shift the balance of power irrevocably in Golden State’s favor, but the first round went the same way the Finals went, with a stirring comeback by LeBron James and company.

Maybe Durant isn’t the answer to LeBron that Golden State was hoping for, considering he only has a 4-18 record against LeBron teams since he entered the league, as pointed out by a nice feature from SB Nation. Though LeBron has long been considered the best player in the NBA, Durant was considered a solid number two for a while. With a talented team that frequently went deep into the playoffs in the tougher Western Conference, it’s a surprise KD, whose numbers against LeBron have been quite good, hasn’t been able to take more games.

That got us thinking: What other historical rivals — greats of the game who played the same position in the same era — had surprisingly lopsided records? We came up with a few, and for most of them, the reasons for one having the upper hand are far more obvious than with Durant.