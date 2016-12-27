When the Cavaliers knocked off the Warriors on Christmas Day, it was a thrilling continuation of what has become easily the best rivalry in the NBA, wherein the two best teams in the league trade haymakers, and we watch in awe. This year, as we all know, the rivalry added a new element when Kevin Durant joined the Warriors. Some figured it might shift the balance of power irrevocably in Golden State’s favor, but the first round went the same way the Finals went, with a stirring comeback by LeBron James and company.
Maybe Durant isn’t the answer to LeBron that Golden State was hoping for, considering he only has a 4-18 record against LeBron teams since he entered the league, as pointed out by a nice feature from SB Nation. Though LeBron has long been considered the best player in the NBA, Durant was considered a solid number two for a while. With a talented team that frequently went deep into the playoffs in the tougher Western Conference, it’s a surprise KD, whose numbers against LeBron have been quite good, hasn’t been able to take more games.
That got us thinking: What other historical rivals — greats of the game who played the same position in the same era — had surprisingly lopsided records? We came up with a few, and for most of them, the reasons for one having the upper hand are far more obvious than with Durant.
Matthew, this was a fun read. Thanks.
The title is stupid cause it the article you correctly make the point that teammates are important.
On the whole, Durant’s teammates have always been greater than or at least equal to LeBron’s teammates. King wins
You just gave him the highest form of compliment. He’s so great that you think the only explanation is he must be cheating. He’s just that great man, you’re a Witness
PED’s dont make much sense for basketball, most damage joints and cartillige from over stimulated muscle growth and heart issues. None of which are good for basketball.
And they dont help the ball go into the basket.
I remember Lebron from is 11th grade year and he was always built like this.
Durant is still the 2nd best player in the league, that never changed
I still wonder how more of a star status KG would have been if he wasn’t saddled with Timberwolves during his athletic prime.
Imagine Jason Kidd and KG together the way Stockton and Malone were.
My god.
Oh, David Robinson was a better player than Olajuwon. Olajuwon was clutch in the playoffs and always had a better team. Didn’t mean anything in the regular season when Robinson would go off and put up numbers that centers these days could only dream of.
And you all are trying extra hard to make a case for Durant skipping out on OKC. It didn’t work for Chamberlain then and it won’t work for Durant now…
