LeBron James And Kevin Durant Jawed Back And Forth And Drew Double Technical Fouls During Game 4

06.09.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and Kevin Durant were once criticized for being “too close” as the two all-time greats worked out together (and reportedly recorded a rap track) during the NBA’s 2011 lockout.

During Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals, though, there were no signs of that off-court friendship, as the two All-Stars drew double technical fouls early in the third quarter for jawing at one another.

The sequence took place just seconds after Durant was fouled hard (flagrantly so, according to the call on the floor) and Golden State’s Finals MVP favorite was clearly agitated by the contact. While the argument between Durant and James wasn’t exactly clear in terms of content, it was certainly noteworthy to see them virtually nose to nose for an extended period of time.

