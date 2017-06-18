Instagram/@KingJames

Since losing the NBA Finals in five games to the Warriors, LeBron James has not shied away from the public eye, revealing his new bald look and enjoying a back and forth with Draymond Green during Golden State’s victory parade. James seemed to come to an understanding after Game 3 of the Finals that his fate was mostly sealed, so he’s not wallowing in misery after the loss, but the frustration is still there.

So, when it came time for James to throw his son Bryce’s 10th birthday party this weekend, he went all out, but wasn’t just in supervising dad mode. No, LeBron James went out there and let some of those competitive juices flow by dominating children on the court, field, and in water balloon fights.

James posted a video of his son’s wild birthday sports extravaganza to Instagram and there was one constant: LeBron dominating. His sons seemed to love it, as dad dunked on fools, Moss’d kids in the end zone, and pelted them with water balloons. If you were friends with Bryce James, what more could you want than to go run around and play games with LeBron?