LeBron James Says His Kids Will Help Him Decide When He Will Retire

01.11.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is having one of the best campaigns of his NBA career despite this being his 15th season in the league. It’s a remarkable feat, and the MVP candidate looks as good at age 33 as he did when he burst onto the scene as a teenager.

James’ longevity and consistent success on the court has always put off talk about what inevitably comes for every professional athlete: retirement. Even now it’s a bit difficult to imagine a struggling LeBron James, and his popularity is arguably as high as ever.

Maybe it’s the fine wine or just good luck, but it seems like retirement is still a long way off for King James. Still, the Cavaliers superstar says it might not be as simple as him deciding when it’s time to hang it up. James told USA Today that he can’t see an end to his career just yet, but that his kids will likely play a big role in him deciding when it’s time to retire.

