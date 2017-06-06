LeBron James Had A Killer Work Ethic All The Way Back In Kindergarten

LeBron James is in a deep hole with regard to the 2017 NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers trail 2-0 after a drubbing in Oakland on Sunday evening and, well, things appear quite bleak for the reigning champions. With that said, the same group did the unthinkable one year ago in emerging from a 3-1 deficit and their leader busted his tail in order to make that happen.

In short, burying LeBron before any result is final would be a mistake and those around “King James” have known that since he was in kindergarten.

