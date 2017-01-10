Curry Or LeBron - Who's Really The Best?

LeBron James Told Kyle Korver Exactly How He Wants Him To Play

01.10.17 1 hour ago

During Kevin Love’s first season with the Cavs, there were plenty of ups and downs that resulted in thinly-veiled media jabs, widespread trade rumors (however manufactured), and mumbo-jumbo sub-tweeting about fitting in versus fitting out (whatever that’s supposed to mean). It took nearly two full seasons before they figured out the right chemical makeup.

This time around, LeBron James wants to simplify things dramatically as they add sharpshooter Kyle Korver to the mix. Granted, Korver isn’t the same caliber of player as Love, but regardless, LeBron had a very simple message for him in terms of what his role is with the team. Via David Zavac of Fear The Sword:

“First thing I told him when he walked into the locker room the other day was if you want to fit in, shoot the ball every time you get it.

“Shoot the ball as soon as it touches your hands. Shoot it. We don’t care.”

Korver certainly doesn’t need his ego stroked; he’s been one of the league’s deadliest threats from behind the arc his entire career. Still, it’s nice to have that type of trust from the best player on the planet, and with LeBron’s ability to collapse the defense and find his teammates, Korver should get all the wide-open looks he can handle.

