Getty Image

The perceived LeBron James and Kyrie Irving beef has had so many twists and turns, it’s getting difficult to keep track of everything. Something happened, obviously, but there hasn’t been a single revelation that brings this entire saga together. When did it get so bad? Why did it get so bad? Why did LeBron James want to fight Kyrie Irving, according to Stephen A. Smith? These are answers we just don’t have.

Despite the fact that neither Irving nor James want to directly address each other, details have been leaking out here and there. The prevailing narrative is that Kyrie was tired of being LeBron’s “little brother,” and he wanted to go to a new team where he could get a fresh start and show the basketball world what he can do outside of the LeBron James bubble. That makes sense, to a degree, but to demand your way out seems like an awfully aggressive response to something so innocent.

Regardless of the how, why, and when, when the Cavaliers played the Celtics in the first game of the 2017-18 NBA season, it appeared as though James and Irving squashed whatever beef they had. They don’t need to be best friends going forward, but the former teammates hugged it out, exchanged words, and it seemed like this story was finally going away. Until now.