LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have gone from hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy together 13 months ago, with each making iconic plays with Irving’s 3-pointer and James’ block late in Game 7, to Irving requesting a trade out of Cleveland in order to get onto a new team where he can be the star.

It’s been James was reportedly blindsided by the news of Irving’s trade request, but Irving reportedly thinks it was actually James’ camp that leaked the news to the media. James had been silent publicly on the matter for the first few days following the request becoming known, but we’ve heard reports that he’s been upset by the request — Stephen A. Smith alleged that James wanted to beat up Irving, which was hard to believe.

Cleveland has already begun replacing Irving by signing Derrick Rose to a 1-year deal on Monday night, which elicited an excited response from James on Twitter. While James had still not addressed the Irving request, Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon reported James was “eager” for Irving to be traded.