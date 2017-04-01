Russell Westbrook Continues His Statistical Assault

LeBron James Praised Kyrie Irving For ‘Protecting’ Him Against The Sixers

04.01.17 1 min ago

Kyrie Irving had LeBron James‘ back on Friday night. During the opening quarter of Cleveland’s 122-105 victory over Philadelphia, Irving shoved Sixers forward Justin Anderson into his bench. It was an uncharacteristic move from Irving, who is a pretty cool customer on the court and isn’t the kind of guy who you’d expect to do something this blatantly against the rules.

But Irving’s shove was rooted in a desire to be a good teammate – before this happened, Anderson got a little too physical with James for Irving’s liking. Anderson shoved James, so Irving decided to send a message that you’re going to have to deal with him if you mess with LeBron.

After the game, the best basketball player in the world spoke about the incident and was appreciative of Irving’s actions.

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERS
