TNT

The NBA season got off to a bang, as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics, 102-99. The game was setting up for a dramatic ending, as Kyrie Irving got the chance to drill a game-tying shot as time expired against his former team. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t go in, and the Cavs came out on top.

Immediately after the ball hit the ground and the buzzer went off, Irving hugged the nearest Cavalier in his vicinity. That happened to be LeBron James.

With how much perceived drama their was with Irving’s departure from Cleveland, particularly with regards to his relationship with James, watching the two do a handshake and hug was really cool to see.