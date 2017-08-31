LeBron Supposedly ‘Cooled’ On The Kyrie Trade After Learning Of Isaiah Thomas’ Injury

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
08.31.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cavaliers and Celtics finally got the Kyrie Irving trade finalized late Wednesday night, with Boston tossing in a 2020 second round pick (via Miami) along with the additional trade package that sent Cleveland Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected first round pick.

The trade package received by the Cavs, at least on the surface, appears to be a mixture of future assets, namely the Brooklyn pick, and players that can help in the immediate in what could be the last title run with LeBron James. Cleveland hopes to be able to keep James next summer, but they know there’s a very real possibility that he leaves, which is why obtaining some insurance for the future was important to them in dealing Irving.

While the Brooklyn pick is the prize of this deal, the Cavs can spin it as a trade to stay competitive now as well, considering Thomas is coming off of a career-year and a season in which he had legitimate buzz for being in the top five of the MVP conversation. However, Thomas’ hip injury leaves some doubt as to how effective he will be this season in helping James and company get to a fourth straight NBA Finals.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 54 mins ago
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP