The Cavaliers and Celtics finally got the Kyrie Irving trade finalized late Wednesday night, with Boston tossing in a 2020 second round pick (via Miami) along with the additional trade package that sent Cleveland Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected first round pick.

The trade package received by the Cavs, at least on the surface, appears to be a mixture of future assets, namely the Brooklyn pick, and players that can help in the immediate in what could be the last title run with LeBron James. Cleveland hopes to be able to keep James next summer, but they know there’s a very real possibility that he leaves, which is why obtaining some insurance for the future was important to them in dealing Irving.

While the Brooklyn pick is the prize of this deal, the Cavs can spin it as a trade to stay competitive now as well, considering Thomas is coming off of a career-year and a season in which he had legitimate buzz for being in the top five of the MVP conversation. However, Thomas’ hip injury leaves some doubt as to how effective he will be this season in helping James and company get to a fourth straight NBA Finals.