LeBron James Skipped The LaMelo Ball-Zion Williamson Game Because Of The Massive Crowds

07.27.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson squared off in the most anticipated AAU game of the past decade (at least) on Wednesday night at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Nevada at the adidas Uprising tournament. The Big Ballers and the South Carolina Supreme were the marquee event of the night, with the game tipping off at 9 p.m. local time.

The crowd packed in to the small gym to catch a glimpse at the two high school sensations — and also LaVar Ball roaming the sidelines coaching — and there were plenty of stars in the building. Naturally, Lonzo Ball was in attendance, but so were other NBA stars (many adidas sponsored athletes) like Damian Lillard, Andrew Wiggins, and Eric Gordon, among others.

There was supposed to be one more big name — the biggest name in the NBA — in attendance, but LeBron James, who is in Vegas for workouts, reportedly skipped the event after driving out and seeing the packed house.

