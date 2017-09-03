Getty Image

LeBron James’ impending free agency in 2018 is a cloud hanging over the Cavaliers and was one of the driving factors in what Cleveland requested of the Celtics in the recent Kyrie Irving trade. The unprotected first round pick from Brooklyn in the 2018 draft figures to be a high lottery pick, although there’s a debate about just how good of lottery odds the pick will have.

In any case, Cleveland can expect to be close to, if not firmly in, the top 5 of next year’s draft, which is a fair bit of insurance for James’ potential departure. The Cavs have reportedly already had phone calls about dealing the pick, but without any guarantees from James, it seems highly unlikely that they would deal the pick until after James’ decision is made — like they did with Andrew Wiggins in 2014.

Should James stay with the Cavs, the player picked by Cleveland might get traded before he hits the floor. However, should the Cavs lose LeBron, he could become a centerpiece of a rebuild. There are many predicting James will leave next summer for a variety of on and off court reasons having already accomplished his goal and promise of bringing a title to the Cavs.