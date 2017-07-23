UPROXX At The ESPY's

Kyrie Irving Believes LeBron James May Have Leaked His Trade Request

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.23.17 31 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James has already said he won’t tell the Cleveland Cavaliers what to do with Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade. But one NBA reporter has a source that says the only reason we all know about this is because James himself leaked it to the press.

Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN Sunday that, according to a source, James is the person responsible for Friday’s reports that Kyrie Irving wants out of Cleveland.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesSTEPHEN A SMITH

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 5 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 5 days ago 20 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 6 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 6 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP