Getty Image

LeBron James has become obsessed with his offseason workout program as the 32-year-old superstar looks to make his 15th NBA season one of his best ever, which isn’t far fetched considering last season could be argued as his third best offensive season of his career by many metrics.

James spent the first half of his offseason in an apparent balance of putting work in while also enjoying his family and vacation time, but with training camp coming up in a month it appears as though the switch has been flipped and James is back to basically living in the gym. We’ve seen tons of videos of James lifting weights or popping up at pickup games with Hoodie Melo, J.R. Smith, and Kevin Durant in New York.

Now, James is back out west at his home in Los Angeles and is putting in work in some star-studded pickup games at UCLA.