Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals tips off in Cleveland on Wednesday night, but I’m not here to talk about whether the Cavaliers can bounce back down 0-2 to the Warriors or about whether Golden State is the best team in history or anything like that.

I’m here to talk about LintBron James.

Oh, you don’t know about LintBron James? This is LintBron James.

LintBron James. She said she made this out of 30 pounds of dryer lint. pic.twitter.com/brkeeITHYn — J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 7, 2017

That’s a lady in Cleveland that made a sculpture of LeBron James out of 30 pounds of dryer lint. I have questions about this. Many questions, questions that would hopefully make Brian Grubb proud.