LeBron James‘ Uninterrupted is the logical progression of his foray into the entertainment world, and it’s produced a number of interesting documentaries and features during its brief existence.
Last All-Star Weekend in New Orleans resulted in ‘The Shop’ where he and other NBA athletes talked frankly about a wide variety of topics while getting their ears lowered. Uninterrupted has helped athletes speak honestly about issues they feel get otherwise construed, and it’s become a powerful tool for James and others in sports.
Its podcast network is growing and a number of full-length documentaries and films are in the works, but the company’s latest offering is about James himself.
Long Live The King is a project that chronicles his career through the eyes of those closest to him, including friend and business partner Maverick Carter.
My comment has nothing to do with whatever the documentary above is about – The Uninterrupted is straight trash. Its like a 12 year-old got ahold of a website building template from the 90’s and read about half of it before putting the website together. The videos I’ve seen on it are about at the same quality level.
When you make a documentary glorifying yourself, it’s a hagiography.