Getty Image

LeBron James‘ Uninterrupted is the logical progression of his foray into the entertainment world, and it’s produced a number of interesting documentaries and features during its brief existence.

Last All-Star Weekend in New Orleans resulted in ‘The Shop’ where he and other NBA athletes talked frankly about a wide variety of topics while getting their ears lowered. Uninterrupted has helped athletes speak honestly about issues they feel get otherwise construed, and it’s become a powerful tool for James and others in sports.

Its podcast network is growing and a number of full-length documentaries and films are in the works, but the company’s latest offering is about James himself.

Long Live The King is a project that chronicles his career through the eyes of those closest to him, including friend and business partner Maverick Carter.