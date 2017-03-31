LeBron May Have Trolled Lonzo Ball With This Awkward Pre-Game Shooting Drill

#LeBron James
03.30.17 1 hour ago

While it may not be a full-fledged rivalry at this point, there is certainly some friction between LeBron James and members of the Ball family. To be fair, James and UCLA star Lonzo Ball do not have any negative direct interaction (at least on the record) to this point, but the best basketball player on the planet doesn’t necessarily have an affinity for Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball.

James famously told the elder Ball to “keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth,” which came in direct response to comments from the always bombastic father of Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo. This time around, though, it appears that the Cleveland Cavaliers star could have been taking a shot on the best player in the Ball family and it came in the form of an odd shooting form.

Prior to Cleveland’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening, James was captured on camera potentially mimicking the already controversial jumper of Lonzo Ball. One of the biggest questions surrounding the soon-to-be NBA Draft pick is whether Ball can continue his quality shooting at the professional level because of the strange form he utilizes, and LeBron appears to be keenly aware of what he’s doing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSlavar ballLeBron JamesLonzo BallUCLA BRUINS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP