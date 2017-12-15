LeBron James And Lonzo Ball’s Postgame Conversation Quickly Became A Twitter Meme

#NBA Jumpstart #LA Lakers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Twitter
12.14.17 1 hour ago

Twitter

It seems like every NBA thing eventually becomes a meme. They’re the lifeblood of what we do as consumers of sports entertainment, and on Thursday night we were treated to yet another meme-able moment when LeBron James and Lonzo Ball paused to have a secret talk on the court after the Lakers and Cavaliers played in Cleveland.

LeBron made sure to cover his mouth when talking to Lonzo, ensuring an Internet full of lip readers couldn’t decipher his message to the Lakers rookie. He refused to reveal what he said in a postgame interview either, which means their conversation will effectively be kept private despite a fairly captive audience in the league on a Thursday night.

The only alternative, of course, is to make up what was actually said between the two. And so Twitter got to work in earnest, starting with LeBron’s doing some scouting to determine his plans after this season.

