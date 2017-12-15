LeBron James Covered His Mouth For His Postgame Chat With Lonzo Ball After Cavs-Lakers

12.14.17

While he may not be the biggest LaVar Ball fan on earth, LeBron James is an open fan of his eldest son, Lonzo. The Cavaliers and the Lakers squared off on Thursday night, marking the first time that the best basketball player in the world and Big Baller Brand’s only NBA player went head-to-head.

The Cavs won, 121-112. LeBron had a great night, going for 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. Ball, meanwhile, had a solid evening of his own, accruing 13 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. It wasn’t an epic battle or anything, it was just LeBron doing LeBron stuff and Ball showing off some of the reasons why people are so excited about him.

After the game, the pair met up to chat. As for what they said, well, LeBron decided to keep lip readers in check by covering his mouth.

