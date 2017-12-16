LeBron James Is Mad Microphones Picked Up His Conversation With Lonzo Ball

12.16.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The drama of what LeBron James said to Lonzo Ball on Thursday night continues to unfold. At first, the big question was what exactly did James say to the Los Angels Lakers rookie?

LeBron put his jersey over his mouth when he approached Ball on the court after the Cavs beat the Lakers, 121-112, on Thursday night. Afterward, he and Ball refused to reveal what was said between the two.

But then a hot mic did pick up what LeBron said to Lonzo, which was then scrutinized by the media even more. So now we know what he said, which was basically some simple advice about focusing on basketball.

