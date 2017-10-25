Getty Image

Markelle Fultz is taking a few games off in the hopes that he can get his shoulder right, and many in the NBA are wondering what took the Philadelphia 76ers so long to let the first overall pick in the NBA Draft get healed. Even LeBron James is openly wondering what the team is doing with its young prospect.

James spoke to ESPN about how he changed his own shooting style this summer when he developed an elbow injury during offseason training. The modified shooting stoke has actually improved James’ game, even making the power forward think he can reach a new high in free throw percentage before he retires.

Being somewhat of an expert on the subject. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on Wednesday after the story came out that James himself isn’t sure why the struggling Fultz is playing with his shoulder injury, especially if it’s impacting his shot in a negative way.