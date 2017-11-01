Getty Image

In case you haven’t heard, LeBron James is going to be an unrestricted free agent next summer and for the first time since 2014, the world’s best basketball player is hitting the market with a real chance of him signing elsewhere.

Having accomplished his goal of bringing Cleveland a championship, James could choose to leave the Cavaliers this summer with a clean conscience, something he clearly didn’t have after his first departure from his hometown in 2010. Cleveland remains the favorite in the minds of most considering LeBron’s obvious love for northeast Ohio, but plenty of other teams figure to be in the mix.

Most prominently, the Los Angeles Lakers will be making a very aggressive pitch for James to join Lonzo Ball and the budding young core they have in L.A. — and, they hope, another star free agent signing like Paul George. However, one of the biggest reasons people point to L.A. as a likely destination for James is his budding entertainment business which is based there.

James has found success behind the scenes as a producer and on-screen as an actor, most notably stealing the show in Trainwreck. However, as his business manager and James’ co-founder of SpringHill Entertainment explained on The Rich Eisen Show on AT&T Audience Network on Wednesday, playing for the Lakers wouldn’t provide any added benefit to James’ efforts off the court in the entertainment world.