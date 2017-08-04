Getty Image

Turns out LeBron James is just like me. We vibe out at the gym, shirtless, singing at the top of our lungs to songs that match our current mood. The difference, I suppose, is that every workout video James posts on his Instagram is dissected so as to psychoanalyze the NBA’s most visible player. Meanwhile, when I do it the staff at my gym just asks me in a stern voice to stop scaring the other customers.

James took to the social media network on Friday, posting videos to his feed showing him singing and dancing to Meek Mill’s Never Lose while at the gym.