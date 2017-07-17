Getty Image

Wanting to party in the city where the heat is on, LeBron James for the last few days, has spent all night on the beach till the break of dawn in Miami. And like any person on vacation nowadays, James posted about his exploits in Miami on social media via his Instagram account.

For all those that had anything to do with me being where I am today I jus wanna say THANK YOU! #Blessed🙏 #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

But while that Instagram post from James is a rather typical one, his next post was a tad bit more nostalgic, as he rode by the American Airlines Arena — home of the Heat — on his boat. That conjured up some old memories and feelings for James as he thought back to the team that he won his first two championships with and spent the most successful four year run of his career.