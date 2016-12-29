Did you know: People love to compare Michael Jordan and LeBron James. It’s true! In fact, there are people who make a great living shouting at each other about whether or not Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all-time. Some people think Jordan is the greatest, some think it’s James, and some even think it’s Kobe Bryant. Oscar Robertson? Bill Russell? Sure, throw those guys into the mix as well! It’s the conversational gift that keeps on giving, and cockroaches will carry on the debate long after the human species has been scorched from the Earth by a nuclear war or the solar flames of dying sun.
Sometimes, when people are feeling very ambitious, they even ask James how he feels about the comparison, and the best reporters will ask the question in a way that will get everyone fired up all over again. For example, on Thursday, a reporter asked James if he has studied Jordan to learn how the former Bulls superstar adapted to the game as he got older. After all, James turns 32 on Friday, and that’s basically middle-aged for most NBA players.
No. He was much more of a scorer. He did a lot of post work at that point in time. But our games are just different. His body is different, my body is different than his. At that age, you recognize his dominance, but there’s no similarities in our game. At all.
The reporter followed up with a question about the turnaround fadeaway.
Nah, it’s different. He had much more lift in his fadeaway than mine. That was definitely a go-to move of his. But nah, our games are completely different.
Shhhhh, do you hear that? In the distance… it’s… it’s Skip Bayless doing his vocal warmups. Shannon Sharpe better study up, because this kind of analysis from one of the game’s all-time greatest players about one of the game’s other all-time greatest players should provide a world class debate-embracer with at least six decades worth of television content.
Kobe Bryant wasn’t even the greatest Laker of all time.
Should I follow the opinion of comment section guy or Magic Johnson who says he was? Hmm! Decisions, decisions..
Magic is just being humble…cause he’s the answer to the question
Kobe was great. But Magic isn’t the only Laker who was better than him. And I could likewise point to opinions of others as support, but I think I would have a hell of a lot more names on my side than you would on yours.
But feel free to think whatever you want.
completely different games.
MJ at 6’5-6’6 never weighed more than 220. Was 185 when he came in the league at 21. Lebron is 6’8 and has never weighed less than 230 as a pro. He’s a 4 with 2/3 skillset.
Their games are just lightyears apart.
Lebron has more in common with Antoine Walker or Bird, even than Jordan.
Lebron ushered in a new breed of wingmen–guys bigger than Jordan 6’7 and up—who didn’t aspire to be the next Karl Malone and dominate on the blocks, Instead, they aspired to be Magic—big as possible, handles, shooting, triggering an offense from anywhere on the court, etc.
In some ways guys like Lebron and Dirk killed the lowpost forward. Nobody over 6’8 wants to be on the blocks anymore. Once they saw models of what it could look like being on the wing, every kid coming up has pushed the game that way.
Not mad, just an observation.
Dirk does (or used to since he’s older now) all the above.. I would say Lebron and KD! Neither has a post game, both have to dominate the ball to be effective and they both need loads of talent around them to open up the floor.. being 6’8 to 7ft typically wouldn’t need help getting points, Chuck was only 6’6 or so and got every rebound and dominated every 1-on-1..
Who would even ask about similarities between those 2.. they don’t even play the same position. It’s like asking Kyrie Irving if he patterned his game after Charles Barkley.. makes no sense! But I guess it would never make sense.. MJ and Kobe are probably the most unstoppable offensive threats in recent league history since nobody’s actually seen Enough of the great Wilt to make the call.. we only have his stats which means nothing without seeing the games
I’ve always said you should be comparing James to Magic Johnson. They’re both Point Guards in the bodies of forwards. The difference being Magic had to run the Point back in the day where in today’s fluid game, James can be a facilitator from the SF position.
People seem to get mad though because if you’re not comparing him to the GOAT and “just” someone in the top 5 somehow that’s an insult. I say whatever. Compare apples to apples. Jordan to Kobe (scorer to scorer), Magic to James (facilitators), Kareem to Wilt (big men) etc.
That is definitely the better comparison. I’ve always said lebron is magic with better defense and worse teammates.