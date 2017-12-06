LeBron James Did An Uncanny Michael Jordan Impression During Cleveland’s Game In Chicago

You’ve seen those viral Kobe Bryant/Michael Jordan identical plays videos. They’re a testament to just how carefully Kobe modeled his game after his idol and one of the primary reasons why the Mamba’s career will always be compared to His Airness.

LeBron James will likewise always exist in the shadow Michael Jordan’s legacy, and on Monday night in Chicago against the Bulls, he proved that Kobe isn’t the only one who’s studied MJ’s vast repertoire of moves.

Even Phil Jackson has admitted that one of Michael’s greatest assets was his enormous hands, which allowed him to palm the ball and just generally exert greater control over the rock. Never was that more on display than his various one-handed ball fakes that juked defenders out of their shoes. LeBron did an uncanny impression of that on Monday.

