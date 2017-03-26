LeBron James Is Frustrated With How ‘Challenging’ This Season Has Been

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are still in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. But it hasn’t been easy.
A frustrated James admitted this season has been one of his most “challenging” on Saturday night after a big loss to John Wall and the Washington Wizards.
James and the Cavs had no answer for the surging Wizards, allowing 70 first-half points in a 127-115 loss. Speaking to reporters after the game, James admitted it’s been a struggle this year though still sporting a conference-best 47-25 record.
This is part of how he dupes his supporters.. uses phrases like “the team” and “we” when things aren’t going well, but after asking the league to suspend Draymond, he said “who knew a kid from Akron would bring the city a championship” .. so its all him on the way up, team issue on the way down.
This interview is just another spin so when they reach the finals, since there is literally no other team in the east who could get to the finals.. he already looks like iron man carrying a team that shouldn’t be there even though they’re the most expensive team in the league.. I’m not sure who is still falling for these theatrics