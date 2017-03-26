What LeBron Has To Say About The Cavs Losing Streak

LeBron James Is Frustrated With How ‘Challenging’ This Season Has Been

#LeBron James
03.26.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are still in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. But it hasn’t been easy.

A frustrated James admitted this season has been one of his most “challenging” on Saturday night after a big loss to John Wall and the Washington Wizards.

James and the Cavs had no answer for the surging Wizards, allowing 70 first-half points in a 127-115 loss. Speaking to reporters after the game, James admitted it’s been a struggle this year though still sporting a conference-best 47-25 record.

