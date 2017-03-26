LeBron James Is Frustrated With How ‘Challenging’ This Season Has Been

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are still in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. But it hasn’t been easy.

A frustrated James admitted this season has been one of his most “challenging” on Saturday night after a big loss to John Wall and the Washington Wizards.

James and the Cavs had no answer for the surging Wizards, allowing 70 first-half points in a 127-115 loss. Speaking to reporters after the game, James admitted it’s been a struggle this year though still sporting a conference-best 47-25 record.