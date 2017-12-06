LeBron James Is Using ‘NBA 2K’ To See What The Cavs Will Look Like Once Isaiah Thomas Is Healthy

12.06.17

The return of Isaiah Thomas doesn’t have a set date, but despite this, it’s been among the most highly-anticipated games of the 2017-18 NBA season ever since it was announced that he was going to miss some time. Thomas is a superstar on a new team, one which happens to have championship aspirations and the best basketball player in the world.

Like everyone, the aforementioned best player in the world is curious to see how Thomas will fit in Cleveland. So LeBron James did what every basketball fan does when they are interested in learning about a player’s fit on a certain team: He fired up a video game console and started playing NBA 2K.

LeBron met with the media on Wednesday and discussed how the “most realistic” basketball game ever created has helped him get a read on the healthy Cavaliers.

