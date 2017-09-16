Getty Image

The basketball world rejoiced on early Friday morning — or late Thursday night if you were lucky — as NBA 2K18 finally hit stores. Fans tore through the game to find full player ratings and other secrets. And the game itself has already provided insight into the upcoming season, namely in the jersey leaks that gave us a sneak peek at some of the jerseys designs that were not made public jet.

And players love it, too. Many obsess over their rankings. For example, Dwyane Wade wasn’t happy he was rated so much lower than LeBron James. But James’ rating wasn’t the only reason he was so excited about the release of the game. In fact, it appears he’s a genuine fan of the franchise.

James tweeted on Saturday about NBA 2K18, saying he was “hype” about the game’s release while sharing a video of the game’s trailer.