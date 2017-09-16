LeBron James Is Just As Excited As Everyone Else About The Release Of ‘NBA 2K18’

#NBA 2k #LeBron James
09.16.17 7 mins ago

Getty Image

The basketball world rejoiced on early Friday morning — or late Thursday night if you were lucky — as NBA 2K18 finally hit stores. Fans tore through the game to find full player ratings and other secrets. And the game itself has already provided insight into the upcoming season, namely in the jersey leaks that gave us a sneak peek at some of the jerseys designs that were not made public jet.

And players love it, too. Many obsess over their rankings. For example, Dwyane Wade wasn’t happy he was rated so much lower than LeBron James. But James’ rating wasn’t the only reason he was so excited about the release of the game. In fact, it appears he’s a genuine fan of the franchise.

James tweeted on Saturday about NBA 2K18, saying he was “hype” about the game’s release while sharing a video of the game’s trailer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNBA 2KNBA 2K18

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 4 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP