LeBron James Thinks Playing Against Teammates In The NBA All-Star Game Won’t Hurt Locker Rooms

12.16.17 1 hour ago

The NBA announced some big changes to its All-Star Game, including a new draft format that will see players pick their own teams out of a list of players voted in by fans.

The switch is a big one, and some are clearly worried about bristling NBA players that may get snubbed or end up on the same team as a rival player. This is a large enough concern that there’s some talk about not making the draft results public and just presenting the full teams with no explanation given as to the order.

This is, of course, completely ridiculous. The NHL has actually had this format for a while, and it has not torn the league asunder. In fact, they’ve had some fun with being Mr. Irrelevant in an All-Star draft by giving the last pick a car. It’s silly and fun, no one complains about getting burned by a teammate or a rival player. The All-Star Game is supposed to be a break from the grind of the schedule and a chance to relax a bit.

