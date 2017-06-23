LeBron James Had A Defiant Message For Players That Felt Slighted On NBA Draft Night

06.23.17

Even LeBron James says he knows what it’s like to feel shade thrown his way on draft night. The Cavaliers superstar had an interesting message for anyone who felt maligned one way or another on Thursday night at Barclays Center, posting to Instagram with a message for those who felt slighted by their draft position or lack of selection.

LeBron posted a semi-famous local news roundup of Cavaliers players talking about a young James before he ever played a game for the Cavaliers.

The rub here is at the time the Cavs were the worst team in the league. Bad enough to win the lottery and get the rights to James in the first place. But none of his future teammates seemed all that excited to have James joining the squad when asked by the media about the impending arrival of the high school superstar.

